Knife-wielding man dies after being shot by police in Bendemeer

SINGAPORE: A 64-year-old man armed with a knife died on Wednesday (Mar 23) after he was shot by the police near Block 33 Bendemeer Road.

This was after he refused to drop his weapon despite multiple warnings and was tasered three times, said the Singapore Police Force (SPF). He died after suffering a gunshot wound in the chest.

The police said they were alerted to the man at 4.07pm after he was reported to be shouting and armed with a knife while walking near the block.

When police engaged the man, he came out of a unit and brandished a knife at officers.

"The officers instructed the man to drop the weapon, but he refused to comply despite multiple warnings," said SPF.

"The man then advanced towards the officers, still armed with the knife. The police officers fired three taser shots at the man and retreated to create distance between the man and them. However, he continued to advance towards the officers," it added.

“As there was imminent threat to the safety of the officers, one of the officers fired a shot from his pistol at the man, and the man fell to the ground."

Officers did cardiopulmonary resuscitation on the man and he was taken to hospital while unconscious. The man was pronounced dead at 5.13pm.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the man had been “walking up and down” his block while holding on to his knife, police said.

They added that he had approached a student in uniform but the student was able to walk away.

The man is a known drug offender and is wanted by the Central Narcotics Bureau, the police said, adding that drug apparatus was found in his unit.

He also had a pending investigation for alleged offences of rash act and voluntarily causing hurt to deter a public servant from his duty, police said.

In that case in September last year, he had allegedly thrown items out of his window, and when officers engaged him, he had used a chair to injure an officer. The man was out on bail.

Police investigations are ongoing, with a coroner’s inquiry expected.

This is the second time in slightly more than a month that a police officer has shot someone in the line of duty.

On Feb 18, a 49-year-old man was shot outside Clementi neighbourhood police centre after he charged at an officer, also with a knife. Police said there had been an “imminent threat” to the officer.

The man, who had a gunshot wound in his left arm, was arrested for his suspected involvement in a case of criminal intimidation and voluntarily causing hurt with a dangerous weapon.

He was taken to hospital while conscious and was in a stable condition, police said then.

Before this year, the last two times an officer discharged a firearm operationally was in 2020, during a raid on a Balestier home, and in 2015, when police fatally shot the driver of a car that ploughed through police barricades near Shangri-La Hotel.

“Police officers have a duty to ensure public safety,” said Commander Central Police Division Deputy Assistant Commissioner of Police Jeremy Ang, who oversees officers that responded to the latest incident.

“We face dangerous situations in the course of our work and will take decisive action, where necessary, including using necessary force, to subdue persons who pose a danger to the public or to our officers.”