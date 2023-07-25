Man arrested after allegedly stealing jewellery worth S$27,000 during meetup

SINGAPORE: The police on Monday (Jul 24) arrested a man for allegedly stealing a piece of jewellery valued at more than S$27,000 (US$20,320).

In a news release on Tuesday, the authorities said the man, 24, posed as a legitimate buyer and met the victim at about 6.40pm on Sunday to complete the transaction.

However, after meeting the victim, the man allegedly took the jewellery and fled.

Officers from the Central Police Division established the man’s identity through follow-up investigations and subsequently arrested him on Monday.

The jewellery was also recovered, the police added.