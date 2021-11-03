Man arrested after attacking victim with penknife in Bedok

SINGAPORE: A 30-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday (Nov 2) after allegedly attacking another man with a penknife.

The incident took place at about 5.50pm at Block 89 Bedok North Street 4, the Singapore Police Force said in a news release.

Following ground enquiries, police officers arrested the suspect within one hour and the penknife was recovered from a rubbish bin.

Preliminary investigation showed that the attacker did not know the 26-year-old victim, who suffered a minor laceration on the back of his neck. Further investigations are ongoing.

The 30-year-old man will be charged in court on Wednesday for the offence of voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapon under Section 324 of the Penal Code. If found guilty, he may be jailed for up to seven years, fined, caned, or any combination of such punishments.