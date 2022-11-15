Man arrested after bus driver punched for telling passenger to wear a mask

SINGAPORE: A man was arrested on Sunday (Nov 13) night after a bus driver was punched when he told a passenger to wear a mask.

The man, who boarded bus service 154 along Sims Avenue near Geylang Serai, refused to comply, National Trades Union Congress assistant secretary-general Melvin Yong said in a Facebook post.

“As the bus captain was reporting the incident to the operations centre, a commuter came forward to inform (him) that the assailant had decided to put on his mask,” Mr Yong wrote.

The bus captain proceeded with the journey, he added.

When they arrived at the bus interchange, the man approached the bus captain and punched him in the face, Mr Yong said. Two commuters who were on the bus restrained the man until the police arrived.

The bus captain, Mr Adip, sought medical treatment for a bloodied nose at Changi General Hospital and is now resting at home, said SBS Transit on Monday.

Mr Yong, a Member of Parliament for Radin Mas, said he visited the bus captain on Monday with union leaders.

SBS said that it will continue to assist Mr Adip as he recuperates, including helping him to take legal action​.

Mr Yong wrote in his post that he assured Mr Adip that "the union is working closely with the company to take care of his medical expenses and medical leave".

He added that the National Transport Workers' Union “strongly condemns any acts of violence and crime against our public transport workers”.

“Such acts cannot be tolerated and the union will work closely with the police to ensure that the assailants face the full force of the law.”

SBS Transit added: "We are angered by such acts of violence against our BCs which cannot be condoned and must be stopped.

"We definitely do not take this lightly and will pursue all avenues to ensure that justice is served. This includes fully supporting any of our staff who wishes to file for civil action including undertaking the full legal bill."