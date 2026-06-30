Man arrested after allegedly shooting another man with airsoft gun, injuring victim
Police officers discovered a substantial cache of weapons, such as several airsoft guns and ammunition, in the suspect's unit.
SINGAPORE: A 38-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday (Jun 30) for his suspected involvement in a case of voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons, after he allegedly shot someone with an airsoft gun.
The incident left the 37-year-old victim with injuries to his ear and forehead, according to preliminary investigations, said the police in a news release.
The police said they received a call for assistance at Tampines Street 81 at about 7.36pm on Tuesday.
Through follow-up investigations and the aid of police cameras and CCTVs, officers from the Bedok Police Division identified the man who had fired the airsoft gun and arrested him later that same day.
Officers also discovered a substantial cache of weapons and prohibited items in the man’s unit.
"The seized items included several airsoft guns and ammunition, a knuckle duster, a suspected stun device and an assortment of airsoft gun parts," said the police.
The man will be charged in court on Wednesday with the offence of voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means.
If convicted, he may face a jail term of up to seven years, with caning or a fine.
The suspect might also face charges under the Guns, Explosives and Weapons Control Act, the police said.
The police said it has zero tolerance towards "such acts of violence in the community" and will not hesitate to take action against those who blatantly disregard the law.