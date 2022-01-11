Logo
Man arrested for allegedly murdering his wife in Ang Mo Kio
Photo illustration of a man in handcuffs. (Photo: Jeremy Long)

11 Jan 2022 08:59PM (Updated: 11 Jan 2022 08:59PM)
SINGAPORE: A 33-year-old man suspected of murdering his wife at a residential unit on Ang Mo Kio Street 23 was arrested on Tuesday (Jan 11).

In a news release, police said they were alerted to a stabbing case at the location at about 7.35am.

“Upon arrival, officers found the 30-year-old woman lying motionless inside the residential unit and she was pronounced dead at scene,” they said.

“The 33-year-old man was conveyed to hospital with injuries. Preliminary investigations revealed that the man and the woman are married.”

The man will be charged in court with murder on Wednesday. Investigations are ongoing.

If convicted, he could be given the death penalty.

Source: CNA/ga(gr)

