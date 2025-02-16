Man arrested for allegedly attacking and injuring police officer with a baseball bat

SINGAPORE: A 41-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly attacking and injuring a police officer with a baseball bat.

The police said in a news release on Sunday (Feb 16) that it received a call for assistance on Saturday at about 7.35pm at Block 81, Whampoa Drive.

Members of the public had witnessed a man attempting to hit a woman with a baton but the suspect managed to flee the scene before officers arrived.

Through follow-up investigations, officers from Tanglin Police Division established the identity and location of the 41-year-old man.

"When confronted by the officers, the man refused to cooperate and turned aggressive.

"During the arrest, the man allegedly assaulted one officer with a baseball bat and threw a mug at him," the police said.

A 49-year-old officer sustained head and wrist injuries due to this and was subsequently discharged with two days of medical leave.