Man arrested for allegedly being in possession of knife in Clementi coffee shop

SINGAPORE: A 58-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly being in possession of a knife at a coffee shop along Clementi Avenue 1 on Friday (Oct 8) evening.

The police received a call for assistance at about 6.10pm on Friday, the Singapore Police Force said in a news release on Saturday.

"Upon arrival, officers from Clementi Police Division established the identity of the 58-year-old man and arrested him. One knife was seized as a case exhibit," said the police.

According to an image of the knife provided by the police, the length of the item was about 28cm.

The Singaporean man was charged on Saturday with possession of an offensive weapon in a public place.

The charge sheet stated that Roslien Othman had the knife with him, without lawful purpose, at the coffee shop.

The offence carries a jail term of up to three years and at least six strokes of the cane.

"The police have zero tolerance towards such brazen acts and will not hesitate to act against those who blatantly disregard the law," they said.