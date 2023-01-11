Logo
Singapore

Man arrested for attempted armed robbery at a Toa Payoh carpark
Man arrested for attempted armed robbery at a Toa Payoh carpark

Photo illustration of handcuffs. (Photo: CNA/Jeremy Long)

11 Jan 2023 12:24AM (Updated: 11 Jan 2023 12:24AM)
SINGAPORE: A 57-year-old man was arrested after he allegedly tried to rob a woman while armed with a knife in Toa Payoh on Monday (Jan 9).

The police said that they responded to a “999” call for assistance at a carpark in Toa Payoh Lorong 6 at about 11am on Monday.

A 48-year-old woman was found to have sustained injuries on her right hand from an earlier assault.

Investigations revealed that she was entering her vehicle when the man purportedly approached her from the back, demanded that she got into the car and assaulted her, said police in a news release on Tuesday.

He was allegedly armed with a knife during the confrontation.

The woman sustained a laceration on her right hand, scratch marks on her stomach and abrasions on her right arm. She was taken conscious to the hospital. 

She did not suffer any monetary loss and is in a stable condition.

Police said that officers established the identity of the man and arrested him within 24 hours of the police report through extensive ground enquiries and with the aid of images from police cameras and CCTVs.

The man will be charged on Wednesday with the offence of attempted armed robbery with hurt.

Source: CNA/gr

