Singapore

65-year-old man arrested for attempted murder in Marsiling
65-year-old man arrested for attempted murder in Marsiling

65-year-old man arrested for attempted murder in Marsiling

File photo of a police officer arresting a suspect. (Photo: CNA/Hanidah Amin)

29 Dec 2022 10:45PM (Updated: 29 Dec 2022 11:01PM)
SINGAPORE: A 65-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday (Dec 28) for the attempted murder of another man at Marsiling Crescent.

The police said in a news release on Thursday they received a call for assistance along Marsiling Crescent on Dec 28 at about 10.12pm. Upon the officers' arrival, they found a 37-year-old man with burn wounds. 

He was taken conscious to the hospital. The 65-year-old man was arrested at the scene in connection to the incident.

The suspect will be charged in court on Friday with attempted murder under the Penal Code.

If found guilty, the offence carries a punishment of life imprisonment or caning, or a jail term of up to 20 years and fine or caning, or both. 

Police investigations are ongoing.

Source: CNA/lk(rj)

