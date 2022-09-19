Man arrested in Beach Road for allegedly assaulting another man with dangerous weapon

SINGAPORE: A 50-year-old man was arrested on Sunday (Sep 18) for his suspected involvement in voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapon.

In a news release on Monday, the police said their officers were on foot patrol along Beach Road on Sunday at about 4.10am.

They noticed a commotion at a taxi stand and officers found a 31-year-old man with lacerations on his chest and abdomen. The man alleged that he was assaulted by another man with a sharp object. He was taken conscious to the hospital.

Based on the description provided by the man and a witness, officers spotted a 50-year-old man near the taxi stand and arrested him. A pen knife was seized as a case exhibit.

"Preliminary investigations revealed that both men were unknown to each other. Police investigations are ongoing," said the police.

The man will be charged in court on Monday with voluntarily causing grievous hurt with dangerous weapon under the Penal Code. A court order will also be sought for the man to be remanded at the Institute of Mental Health.

The offence carries a life imprisonment term or a jail term that may extend to 15 years, a fine and caning.