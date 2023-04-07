Man arrested for breaking into shop, stealing cigarettes and S$40,000 in cash

SINGAPORE: A 43-year-old man has been arrested for his alleged involvement in a case of housebreaking and theft, the Singapore Police Force said on Friday (Apr 7).

The police added they were alerted to the incident at a shop located along Jurong East Street 24 at about 1.32pm on Tuesday.

Cash amounting to about S$40,000 and cigarettes worth about S$6,000 were purportedly stolen from the location.

Through ground inquiries and with the aid of images from police cameras and close-circuit television (CCTV), officers from Clementi Police Division established the identity of the man and arrested him on Friday.

The suspect will be charged with housebreaking and theft on Saturday.

If convicted, he can face a jail term of up to 10 years and a fine.

The police in their statement recommended that property owners take the following crime prevention measures: