Singapore

64-year-old man arrested in Bukit Merah for alleged assault; choppers seized by police
Singapore

A cleaver seized by the police. (Photo: Singapore Police Force)

15 Mar 2023 10:20PM (Updated: 15 Mar 2023 10:20PM)
SINGAPORE: A 64-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday (Mar 14) for allegedly attacking a 48-year-old man in a case of assault.

In a news release on Wednesday, the police said that they were alerted to a case of assault along Jalan Bukit Merah at about 11.30am on Tuesday.

The suspect was arrested within an hour of the report. Two choppers were also seized as case exhibits.

"Preliminary investigations revealed that both men were known to each other," said the police. 

The 64-year-old man will be charged in court on Thursday. If found guilty of voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapon, he faces up to seven years' jail, a fine, caning or any combination of the punishments.

Source: CNA/nh(ac)

