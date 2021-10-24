Man, 68, arrested for suspected involvement in stabbing incident at Pipit Road

SINGAPORE: A 68-year-old man was arrested for his suspected involvement in a case of voluntarily causing hurt by a dangerous weapon, said police on Sunday (Oct 24).

The police received a call for assistance on Saturday at about 11pm at Block 90 Pipit Road in MacPherson.

When officers arrived at the scene, a 51-year-old man was found with lacerations and stab wounds on his body in a residential unit. Another victim, a 42-year-old man, had sustained a cut on his finger.

The 51-year-old was conscious when taken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital, said police, adding that the assailant was known to the victims and had fled prior to the officers' arrival.

The man will be charged in court on Monday with voluntarily causing hurt by a dangerous weapon.

If found guilty, he can be jailed for up to seven years, fined, caned, or a combination of these punishments.

The police said that it would not tolerate such brazen acts of violence and disregard of the law.

"We will spare no effort to apprehend such offenders and deal with them in accordance with the law," it said.