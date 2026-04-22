Man arrested for attempting to smuggle over 35kg of cannabis into Singapore

SINGAPORE: A 25-year-old man has been arrested for attempting to smuggle about 36.3kg of cannabis into Singapore, the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) said on Wednesday (Apr 22).

The Portuguese man arrived in Singapore on Apr 14 and was scheduled to depart the next day, ICA said in a news release.

In the evening on Apr 14, the man was directed to undergo further checks by police K-9 officers at the baggage area of Changi Airport Terminal 2.

ICA officers discovered multiple packets believed to contain controlled drugs in his luggage. Central Narcotics Bureau officers were alerted and conducted further checks.

"A total of 68 packets believed to contain controlled drugs were found. The packets were later found to contain about 36.3kg of cannabis," said ICA.

Investigations are ongoing, said the authority.