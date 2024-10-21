Logo
Singapore

Man arrested over death of 41-year-old man found unconscious at Clementi HDB void deck
Singapore

Police officers in the area of Block 311B at Clementi Avenue 4 on Oct 21, 2024. (Images: Corina Sim)

21 Oct 2024 08:03PM (Updated: 21 Oct 2024 08:11PM)
SINGAPORE: A 50-year-old man was arrested on Monday (Oct 21) after the death of a 41-year-old man who was found lying unconscious at a Housing and Development Board (HDB) void deck in Clementi. 

The police were alerted to the case along Clementi Avenue 4 at 5pm.

The 41-year-old was taken unconscious to hospital where he died.

"A 50-year-old man was detained at (the) scene and arrested in relation to the case. Preliminary investigations revealed that both parties are known to each other," said the police, adding that investigations are ongoing. 

In response to queries from CNA, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it received a call for assistance at Block 311B Clementi Avenue 4 at about 5pm.

The block is part of Trivelis, an HDB development under the Design, Build and Sell Scheme (DBSS).

Footage taken by a CNA reader showed a police cordon and several officers on the scene. A person was seen performing cardiopulmonary resuscitation.

SCDF said it took a person to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital.

Another person was assessed for minor injuries by an SCDF paramedic and declined to be taken to the hospital.

Source: CNA/fh

