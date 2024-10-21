Man arrested over death of 41-year-old man found unconscious at Clementi HDB void deck
An eyewitness told CNA she heard screaming and saw the man lying at the void deck with blood on his hands and face.
SINGAPORE: A 50-year-old man was arrested on Monday (Oct 21) after the death of a 41-year-old man who was found lying unconscious at a Housing and Development Board (HDB) void deck in Clementi.
The police were alerted to the case along Clementi Avenue 4 at 5pm.
The 41-year-old was taken unconscious to hospital where he died.
"A 50-year-old man was detained at (the) scene and arrested in relation to the case. Preliminary investigations revealed that both parties are known to each other," said the police, adding that investigations are ongoing.
In response to queries from CNA, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it received a call for assistance at Block 311B Clementi Avenue 4 at about 5pm.
The block is part of Trivelis, an HDB development under the Design, Build and Sell Scheme (DBSS).
Footage taken by a CNA reader showed a police cordon and several officers on the scene. A person was seen performing cardiopulmonary resuscitation.
SCDF said it took a person to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital.
Another person was assessed for minor injuries by an SCDF paramedic and declined to be taken to the hospital.
SCREAMS HEARD
A resident of neighbouring Block 311C told CNA she heard screaming at about 5pm.
Ms Corina Sim said she initially thought the exclamations were from children at the playground but soon realised something was amiss when she heard a woman shout for someone to call for an ambulance.
A man was also heard urging another person to "stop it", the 29-year-old recounted.
As the screaming continued, Ms Sim looked out of her window and saw a man chasing a woman who was dressed in red, with both running into the nearby car park.
The man lying at the void deck was still moving, and Ms Sim noticed that he had blood on his hands and face.
Soon after, Ms Sim saw another woman come by and perform CPR on the injured man.
"All of a sudden, she started screaming, asking for help ... So that's when I changed. I got down (to the void deck), wanted to help, but when I got down, the ambulance, police, everything (was) here already," she said.
Ms Sim added that the police later stopped a man who was driving out of the car park, asking him to leave the vehicle and get down on the floor.
At about 8.30pm, CNA observed police officers continuing to label and take photos of evidence. They also searched through a nearby grass patch.
Police officers also searched a black car at the exit of the multi-storey car park near Block 311B.
The area remained cordoned off as of 9.30pm with workers seen cleaning the area of the void deck where the man was found.
"HORRIFIC" INCIDENT
Member of Parliament for the area Sim Ann was seen comforting a crying man at the scene.
"My team and I are deeply shocked and saddened by this horrific occurrence," she said in a Facebook post on Monday night.
"The family have asked me to convey to concerned neighbours and the public their request for privacy at this extremely difficult time. The suspect has been arrested by the police, who urge residents not to speculate until they are ready to share more."
She also thanked people who came forward to help for their public-spiritedness.
If you would like to send in information, photos or videos about something newsworthy, submit your news tips on CNA Eyewitness or on WhatsApp.