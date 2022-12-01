Logo
Singapore

Man arrested for drink driving after cyclist killed in hit-and-run along Adam Road
Man arrested for drink driving after cyclist killed in hit-and-run along Adam Road

A 43-year-old male cyclist was killed in the accident along Adam Road, towards Lornie Road Exit into the Pan Island Expressway (Tuas). (Image: Screengrab from Google Maps)

01 Dec 2022 05:32PM (Updated: 01 Dec 2022 05:32PM)
SINGAPORE: The police have arrested a 38-year-old car driver involved in a case of hit-and-run along Adam Road on Wednesday (Nov 30) morning, which led to the death of a cyclist.

Authorities said they were alerted at about 6.30am to the case along Adam Road towards Lornie Road Exit into the Pan-Island Expressway (PIE) Tuas.

The 43-year-old male cyclist was taken unconscious to Tan Tock Seng Hospital, where he later died.

He is believed to be a member of the Australian and New Zealand Association (ANZA) Cycling club. In a Facebook post, the club said a member of its triathlon community has died.

"We are working to find out more information, but for now, out of respect for his family, we urge you to not share photos or conjecture about the incident," it said.

"We will communicate more once we have more details, and in the meantime, if you have any questions, please don't hesitate to reach out to the committee."

Police subsequently arrested the male car driver for drink driving and dangerous driving causing death.

Investigations are ongoing.

Source: CNA/ga(jo)

