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Man, 59, arrested after fatal fight in Lengkok Bahru
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Singapore

Man, 59, arrested after fatal fight in Lengkok Bahru

Police officers found the victim, a 59-year-old man, lying motionless at the 16th-floor lift lobby. 

Man, 59, arrested after fatal fight in Lengkok Bahru

A view of Block 55 Lengkok Bahru. (Image: Google Maps)

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21 Jul 2026 04:06PM (Updated: 21 Jul 2026 04:38PM)
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SINGAPORE: A 59-year-old man has been arrested after another man died following a fight at Block 55 Lengkok Bahru on Monday (Jul 20). 

Police said on Tuesday that they received calls for assistance at about 4.45pm the previous day. When officers arrived, they found the victim, a 59-year-old man, lying motionless at the 16th-floor lift lobby. 

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) transported the victim to National University Hospital, where he later died.

The suspect was arrested at the scene, and preliminary police investigations revealed that both parties are known to each other.

CNA understands that both men had been involved in a fight.

Police investigations are ongoing.

 

Source: CNA/dy(sn)

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