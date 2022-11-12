26-year-old man arrested over alleged attack in Geylang involving pair of scissors

SINGAPORE: A 26-year-old man was arrested on Friday (Nov 11) after he allegedly attacked another man in the Geylang area with a pair of scissors.

The Singapore Police Force (SPF) said they were alerted to a case of assault in the area of Aljunied Road and Lorong 22 Geylang at about 6.30pm on Friday.

“A 30-year-old man was purportedly attacked by the 26-year-old man, with a pair of scissors,” SPF said in a news release on Saturday.

The victim sustained laceration wounds on his arms and thigh. He was conscious when taken to hospital and is currently in stable condition.

Through ground enquiries and with the aid of images from police cameras and closed-circuit television cameras, Bedok Police Division officers identified the man and arrested him within three hours of the reported incident.

The 26-year-old will be charged in court on Saturday for the offence of voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapon.

The offence carries an imprisonment term of up to seven years, a fine, caning, or a combination of such punishments.

“The police will not tolerate such brazen acts of violence and blatant disregard of the law. We will spare no effort to track down such offenders and will deal with them in accordance with the law,” said SPF.