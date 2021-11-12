Man arrested for allegedly posing as gynaecologist, asking woman for photos of genitals for 'research'

SINGAPORE: A 36-year-old man was arrested on Thursday (Nov 11) after he allegedly pretended to be a gynaecologist and asked a woman to send him photographs of her genitals for "research purposes", the police said on Friday.

On Jul 24, the police received a report that the man had allegedly pretended to be a gynaecologist from a hospital and invited the victim to join a campaign to "raise awareness for women's health".

The man allegedly created a Facebook profile to represent himself as a gynaecologist and asked the victim for photographs of her genitals “under the pretext of medical diagnosis and research purposes”, police said.

Police officers established the man’s identity and arrested him on Thursday.

"Preliminary investigations revealed that the man is believed to be involved in other similar cheating cases. The electronic devices used in the commission of the offence were seized as case exhibits," said the Singapore Police Force (SPF) in a news release.

The man will be charged on Saturday with cheating by personation.

“The police would like to warn members of the public that it is a serious offence to impersonate another individual and will not hesitate to take action against those who blatantly disregard the law,” SPF said.

If convicted of cheating by personation, the man could face up to five years in jail, a fine or both.