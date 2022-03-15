Man arrested for his suspected involvement in rental scams

SINGAPORE: A 32-year old man has been arrested for his suspected involvement in a series of rental scams, said the police on Tuesday (Mar 15).

Between January and March, the police received reports from several victims of rental scams who responded to online advertisements offering rental of residential units.

“After the victims paid the deposit via bank transfer, the man purportedly became uncontactable,” said the police.

The police established the identity of the man and he was arrested on Monday.

“Preliminary investigations revealed that he is believed to be involved in 24 similar cases of rental scams with losses amounting to more than S$54,700,” the police added.

The man will be charged in court on Wednesday with cheating. If found guilty, he could be jailed for up to 10 years and fined.