Man arrested after allegedly punching victim, hitting another with pair of scissors

SINGAPORE: A 36-year-old man was arrested on Saturday (Dec 31) after he allegedly injured two others in Jurong - punching one victim several times and hitting another with a pair of scissors.

The police said they received calls regarding the incident at about 4.50pm on Sunday, informing the authorities that a man had allegedly injured two people near Block 372 Jurong East Avenue 1.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the man was near Block 337 Jurong East Avenue 1 where he approached a 44-year-old man and punched him several times, the police said in a news release on Sunday.

He then approached another man, a 47-year-old, near Block 339 in the same area and used a pair of scissors to hit him on the right shoulder from the rear.

The 36-year-old man subsequently approached a teenager, who managed to run off and call the police. The two victims and the teenager were unknown to the man, said the police.

The 44-year-old man sustained injuries but refused further medical attention while the 47-year-old man was conscious when taken to the hospital.

Through ground enquiries and with the aid of images from police cameras, Clementi Police Division officers established the man's identity and arrested him along Jurong East Avenue 1.

The arrest was made within three hours of the report, said the police.

A pair of scissors which was purportedly used during the incident was seized and police investigations are ongoing.

The man will be charged in court on Monday with voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means. The offence carries an imprisonment term of up to seven years, a fine, caning, or any combination of such punishments.

A court order will also be sought for the man to be remanded at the Institute of Mental Health, said the police.