Man arrested for illegally obtaining personal particulars via fraudulent QR codes at HDB blocks

SINGAPORE: A 39-year-old man was arrested last week for his alleged involvement in a series of fraudulent QR codes, which were put up at the lift lobbies of some Housing and Development Board blocks in Bukit Batok in order to obtain the personal particulars of feedback providers.

The posters included a QR code masquerading as the OneService (OS) Lite QR code, but instead brought users to a phishing website asking for personal information.

In a joint news release on Friday (Dec 3), the police and the Municipal Services Office (MSO) said that the man was arrested on Jan 26 after officers from Jurong Police Division established his identity.

The man, who was not named, is believed to be involved in multiple similar cases across the island.

The police received reports of the fraudulent QR codes between December last year and January.

The posters have since been taken down, and the MSO has also alerted all town councils to the matter. The town councils have conducted the necessary checks on the OS Lite QR codes in their towns, said the police and MSO.

MSO sits under the Ministry of National Development and works with government agencies on issues related to municipal services.

OS Lite is an initiative that allows residents to report issues or complaints through an online form.