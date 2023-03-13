Man arrested for alleged involvement in compromising 14,000 Mediacorp meconnect accounts

SINGAPORE: A 22-year-old man has been arrested for his suspected involvement in compromising Mediacorp’s meconnect accounts.

The police said on Monday (Mar 13) that they received a report on Feb 22 regarding 14,000 meconnect accounts being compromised

Through follow-up investigations, officers from the Criminal Investigation Department established the identity of the man and arrested him on Mar 9.

The man is assisting with investigations into an offence of unauthorised access to computer materials. The offence carries a fine not exceeding S$5,000, imprisonment of up to two years, or both.

Mediacorp last month advised a total of 14,000 meconnect users to change their passwords after their accounts were accessed.

It added that login credentials were not leaked from the system and further investigations did not reveal any evidence that users’ personal data had been misused or disclosed to the public.

Mediacorp, which owns CNA, said it had filed a police report and notified regulators, including the Singapore Personal Data Protection Commission.