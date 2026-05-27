Man arrested for murder after woman found dead at Choa Chu Kang block
The 21-year-old woman was found lying motionless at a lift lobby.
SINGAPORE: A 22-year-old man was arrested for murder on Tuesday evening (May 26) after police officers found a woman lying motionless at a Choa Chua Kang block.
At about 8.55pm on Tuesday, the police received a call for assistance at Block 248 Choa Chu Kang Avenue 2, they said in response to CNA's query.
Upon arrival, officers found a woman lying motionless at a lift lobby on the 12th floor.
The 21-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene by a Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) paramedic, police said.
A 22-year-old man was arrested for murder and conveyed to the hospital.
Preliminary investigations revealed both were known to each other.
The SCDF told CNA on Tuesday evening that it was alerted to the incident at the location at around the same time.
A person was pronounced dead at the scene by a paramedic, SCDF said, while another person was taken to National University Hospital.
Police investigations are ongoing.