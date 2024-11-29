Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Singapore

Man arrested for murder after 67-year-old woman found dead in Ang Mo Kio
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Singapore

Man arrested for murder after 67-year-old woman found dead in Ang Mo Kio

Both parties are believed to be known to each other.

Man arrested for murder after 67-year-old woman found dead in Ang Mo Kio

A note from the police indicating that a unit at Block 125 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 6 has been locked for investigations. A 67-year-old woman was found dead in the unit on Nov 29, 2024. (Photo: CNA/Lim Li Ting)

New: You can now listen to articles.

This audio is generated by an AI tool.

29 Nov 2024 12:09PM (Updated: 29 Nov 2024 01:29PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SINGAPORE: A 66-year-old man was arrested for murder in the early hours of Friday (Nov 29) after a 67-year-old woman was found dead in Ang Mo Kio.

The police said in a news release that they received a call for assistance at a residential unit along Ang Mo Kio Avenue 6 at about 1.25am.

CNA understands that the incident took place at Block 125. 

Police officers found the woman lying motionless inside the unit and she was pronounced dead at the scene. The man was also arrested at the scene.

Preliminary investigations revealed that both parties are known to each other, said the police.

The man will be charged in court on Saturday with murder. The offence carries the death penalty.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Source: CNA/zl(mi)

Related Topics

Singapore Police Force Crime

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement