Man arrested after yet another public urination incident - this time at Potong Pasir MRT station

SINGAPORE: A 57-year-old man has been arrested for public nuisance after he was allegedly seen urinating at Potong Pasir MRT station on Monday (Jan 13), making it the third such case to emerge in less than a week.

The latest incident occurred at around 7.25pm on Monday, SBS Transit spokesperson Grace Wu told CNA on Tuesday.

One of the transport operators' staff members at the station on the North East Line found a person urinating near the passenger service centre, said Mrs Wu.

The staff member contacted the police for assistance and the man subsequently left the station with the officers, she added.

The affected area was immediately cleaned, and the company is assisting the police in their investigations.

In response to CNA's queries, the police said they received a call for assistance at around 7.30pm at Potong Pasir MRT station, where a man was allegedly seen urinating in public.

"The 57-year-old man was subsequently arrested for public nuisance and will be charged in court on Jan 15," the police said.

"We wish to remind commuters that such anti-social behaviour is unacceptable as it poses health and sanitation concerns for fellow passengers and our employees," Mrs Wu from SBS Transit said.

"We will not hesitate to work with the authorities to push for stronger deterrent penalties."

Monday's incident comes just three days after a 41-year-old Chinese national urinated on the handrail of a downward riding escalator at Outram Park MRT station.

Several members of the public saw and recorded Li Guorui's actions on Jan 10, capturing them on video.

Li was slapped with the maximum fine of S$2,000 (US$1,460) after he pleaded guilty on Tuesday to a single charge of committing a public nuisance that caused annoyance.