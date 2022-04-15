Man arrested after allegedly duping victims of more than S$21,000 in series of rental scams

SINGAPORE: A 49-year-old man was arrested on Thursday (Apr 14) for his suspected involvement in a series of rental scams.

The police said in a news release on Friday that they received several reports from the alleged victims between March and April this year.

The victims had responded to listings on Facebook and Carousell purporting to offer a unit for rent at Hong San Walk.

After viewing the unit in person, victims were asked to pay a deposit to the man to secure the rental.

“The man purportedly became uncontactable after the deposits were paid. Some victims also discovered that the same unit had been allegedly promised to other persons for the same period,” said the police.

The police subsequently identified the man and arrested him.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the man is believed to be involved in 20 similar cases of rental scams with losses amounting to more than S$21,000.

The man will be charged in court for cheating on Saturday. If found guilty, he faces up to 10 years’ jail and a fine.

The police reminded members of the public to take precautions to avoid falling prey to rental scams.

They should ensure that they are dealing with the rightful owner of the unit or an accredited real estate agent. They should also ask to visit the unit and verify with the owner if the rental offer exists and is genuine.

More information can be found on the Scam Alert website or via the Anti-Scam Hotline at 1800-722-6688.

Anyone with information on such scams may call the Police Hotline at 1800-255-0000 or submit information online.