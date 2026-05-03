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Man arrested after allegedly slapping several people at Prinsep Street church
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Singapore

Man arrested after allegedly slapping several people at Prinsep Street church

Police say the 33-year-old male suspect is known to Singapore Life Church and had previously caused nuisance there a few times. 

Man arrested after allegedly slapping several people at Prinsep Street church

Singapore Life Church. (Image: Google Maps)

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Darcel Al Anthony
Darcel Al Anthony
03 May 2026 06:59PM
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SINGAPORE: A man was arrested for public nuisance after allegedly slapping several people at a church along Prinsep Street on Sunday (May 3).

The police said on Sunday that they received a call for assistance at around 9.10am at Singapore Life Church. When officers arrived, the man had already left the premises.

A 66-year-old woman who was slapped near her eyes was bleeding and was taken conscious to hospital.

The police said church services were not affected.

Police identified the suspect as a 33-year-old Malaysian Chinese man. He is believed to be known to the church and had previously caused disturbances there.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Source: CNA/dc(ac)

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