Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Singapore

Man arrested for stealing wedding money boxes containing about S$50,000
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Singapore

Man arrested for stealing wedding money boxes containing about S$50,000

Man arrested for stealing wedding money boxes containing about S$50,000

Cash amounting to S$3000 was seized by the police. (Photo: Singapore Police Force)

New: You can now listen to articles.

This audio is generated by an AI tool.

08 Apr 2025 10:35PM (Updated: 08 Apr 2025 10:40PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SINGAPORE: A man has been arrested after he allegedly stole wedding money boxes containing about S$50,000 (US$37,000) at a wedding reception, the police said on Tuesday (Apr 8).

The police were informed at about 12.50pm on Saturday of the theft at a hotel along Beach Road. 

An "unknown man" allegedly took away two wedding boxes containing red packets, with cash amounting to about S$50,000.

Officers from Central Police Division established the identity of the man and arrested him on Monday.

Cash amounting to S$3,000 was recovered and seized by the police.

"Preliminary investigations revealed that the man had possibly premeditated the theft of the wedding money boxes and also changed into a different attire after the alleged incident," said the police.

He will be charged in court on Wednesday with theft. If found guilty, he faces up to three years' jail and a fine.

"The police have zero tolerance towards such brazen acts and will not hesitate to act against those who blatantly disregard the law," they said.

Source: CNA/nh(mi)

Related Topics

Singapore Police Force crime theft
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement