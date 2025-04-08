Man arrested for stealing wedding money boxes containing about S$50,000

SINGAPORE: A man has been arrested after he allegedly stole wedding money boxes containing about S$50,000 (US$37,000) at a wedding reception, the police said on Tuesday (Apr 8).

The police were informed at about 12.50pm on Saturday of the theft at a hotel along Beach Road.

An "unknown man" allegedly took away two wedding boxes containing red packets, with cash amounting to about S$50,000.

Officers from Central Police Division established the identity of the man and arrested him on Monday.

Cash amounting to S$3,000 was recovered and seized by the police.

"Preliminary investigations revealed that the man had possibly premeditated the theft of the wedding money boxes and also changed into a different attire after the alleged incident," said the police.

He will be charged in court on Wednesday with theft. If found guilty, he faces up to three years' jail and a fine.

"The police have zero tolerance towards such brazen acts and will not hesitate to act against those who blatantly disregard the law," they said.