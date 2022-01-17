Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Singapore

Man arrested after allegedly molesting two victims at Toa Payoh MRT station
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Singapore

Man arrested after allegedly molesting two victims at Toa Payoh MRT station

Man arrested after allegedly molesting two victims at Toa Payoh MRT station

File photo of a man in handcuffs. (File photo: CNA/Jeremy Long)

Ian Cheng
Ian Cheng
17 Jan 2022 05:27PM (Updated: 17 Jan 2022 05:27PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SINGAPORE: A man who allegedly molested two women at Toa Payoh MRT station has been arrested, said the police on Monday (Jan 17). 

A police report was lodged on Friday at about 11.10pm following the incident.

The report said that two female victims were purportedly molested by a man at the train station "within a span of a few minutes". 

The man was identified through follow-up investigations and images from police cameras.

He was then arrested within three hours of the reported incident, said the police, adding that investigations are ongoing. 

If found guilty of outrage of modesty, the man could be jailed for up to two years, or fined, or caned, or any combination of such punishments.

The police said that they have "zero tolerance towards sexual offenders who threaten the personal safety of the community". 

"They will be dealt with sternly in accordance with the law."

Source: CNA/ic(zl)

Related Topics

crime Singapore Police Force police

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us