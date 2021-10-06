Man arrested for pretending to be US doctor in alleged Internet love scam

SINGAPORE: A 23-year-old man was arrested on Monday (Oct 4) for his suspected involvement in an Internet love scam where he allegedly pretended to be a doctor living in the United States, said police.

The police received a report in January last year from a woman who said she was a victim of an Internet love scam.

The victim had befriended a man who claimed to be a doctor living in the US, said the police in a news release on Wednesday.

"The said doctor allegedly informed the victim that he would be sending parcels to her as he intended to shift to Singapore," said police.

Soon after, she received phone calls from unknown people who told her that the parcels had been held back in Malaysia and that she would have to pay for them to be released.

The victim then made two transfers amounting to S$15,000 to the man’s local bank account.

After follow-up investigations, the man's identity was established and he was arrested on Monday.

He will be charged in court on Thursday with two counts of using benefits from criminal conduct. The offence carries an imprisonment term of up to 10 years, a fine of up to S$500,000, or both.

"The police takes a serious stance against any person who may be involved in scams, and perpetrators will be dealt with in accordance with the law," said police.

"To avoid being an accomplice to crimes, members of the public should always reject requests by others to use your bank account or mobile lines, as you will be held accountable if these are linked to crimes."