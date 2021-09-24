Man arrested for vandalising Chong Pang Neighbourhood Police Post with spray paint

SINGAPORE: A 50-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly vandalising Chong Pang Neighbourhood Police Post (NPP) with spray paint on Thursday (Sep 23) afternoon.

In a news release on Thursday night, the police said they were alerted to the incident at the NPP at Block 141 Yishun Ring Road at about 1.55pm.

Investigations revealed that the man had sprayed paint on the walls inside the police post.

He was also arrested for suspected possession and consumption of controlled drugs, said the police.

The Chong Pang Neighbourhood Police Post is one of the redesigned NPPs which provide residents with round-the-clock access to police services via the self-help kiosks, they added.

Police investigations are ongoing.

"The man will be remanded for further investigations and the police will seek a court order to send him for psychiatric assessment," the police said.

The man will be charged on Friday with vandalism, which carries a punishment of up to three years' jail, three to eight strokes of the cane, and a fine.

The police said they would "deal with those who commit such inconsiderate acts firmly, as such acts can inconvenience the public and may delay the police’s response to persons in need".