73-year-old man dies after scuffle at Woodlands food court, 57-year-old man arrested

SINGAPORE: A 57-year-old man was arrested on Sunday (Dec 21) after a 73-year-old man died following a scuffle at a food court in Woodlands, the police said on Monday.

The police received a call for assistance at a food court at Block 768 Woodlands Avenue 6 at about 9.20pm on Sunday.

Upon their arrival, the 73-year-old man was found unconscious. He was taken to hospital where he subsequently died.

“Preliminary investigations revealed that the victim had purportedly gotten into a dispute with the 57-year-old man, which escalated into a scuffle,” said the police.

The 57-year-old man will be charged in court on Tuesday with the offence of voluntarily causing grievous hurt.

The offence of voluntarily causing grievous hurt carries an imprisonment term which may extend to 10 years, and a fine or caning.

The police said they have zero tolerance towards such acts of violence and will take firm action against those who blatantly disregard the law.