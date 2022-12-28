62-year-old man arrested after death of worker pinned under machine

SINGAPORE: A 62-year-old man was arrested for causing death by a negligent act after the latest workplace death on Tuesday (Dec 27), the Singapore Police Force said on Wednesday.

Police said that investigations are ongoing.

A 31-year-old Singaporean worker died on Tuesday after he was struck and pinned by a machine that toppled while it was being transferred by a forklift.

The fatal workplace accident happened on Tuesday at 7.53am at 601 Rifle Range Road, said the Ministry of Manpower.

The worker was taken unconscious to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

He was employed by labour supply company RCM Resources and the incident occurred at the premises of ST Engineering Advanced Material Engineering.