62-year-old man arrested after death of worker pinned under machine

SINGAPORE: A 62-year-old man was arrested for causing death by a negligent act after the latest workplace death on Tuesday (Dec 27), the Singapore Police Force said on Wednesday.
Police said that investigations are ongoing.
A 31-year-old Singaporean worker died on Tuesday after he was struck and pinned by a machine that toppled while it was being transferred by a forklift.
The fatal workplace accident happened on Tuesday at 7.53am at 601 Rifle Range Road, said the Ministry of Manpower.
The worker was taken unconscious to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.
He was employed by labour supply company RCM Resources and the incident occurred at the premises of ST Engineering Advanced Material Engineering.
ST Engineering said that the worker was a general worker at the Advanced Material Engineering plant at Rifle Range Road.
"As investigations are ongoing, we are unable to provide further details or comment further," said a company spokesperson.
"The company’s immediate priority is to provide assistance to the victim’s family, and has assigned carers and offered professional counsellors to support them during this difficult time."
MOM has instructed ST Engineering Advanced Material Engineering to stop all lifting operations.
This brings the number of workplace deaths in 2022 to 45, exceeding the 37 deaths in the whole of 2021.