Man arrested after workplace death at Tengah executive condominium construction site

SINGAPORE: A 45-year-old man was arrested after a workplace death on Tuesday (Dec 13) at the construction site of a new executive condominium (EC) in Tengah.

At about 4.35pm on Tuesday, the police and the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) were alerted to an accident at the construction site of Copen Grand EC at Tengah Garden Avenue.

A 32-year-old Indian national and his co-worker were unloading steel bars from a lorry crane. During the operation, the boom of the lorry crane suddenly fell, striking and pinning the Indian national against the lorry bed, said the Ministry of Manpower (MOM).

He was pronounced dead at the scene by an SCDF paramedic.

The 45-year-old man was arrested for allegedly causing death by a negligent act, the police said, adding that investigations are ongoing.

The occupier and employer, Woh Hup, has been instructed to stop all lifting operations involving lorry cranes. The developer of the executive condominium is Taurus Properties SG.

There have been 44 workplace fatalities this year, said MOM.

According to its website, Copen Grand EC will have 12 blocks, with 639 units. The expected Temporary Occupation Permit (TOP) date is December 2027.

CNA has contacted Woh Hup for more information.