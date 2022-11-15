Man asked someone else to take Final Theory driving test for him after failing, gets jail

SINGAPORE: A man who asked another man to take his Final Theory driving test on his behalf after failing the examination was sentenced to two months' jail on Tuesday (Nov 15).

Zhu Junyuan, 25, pleaded guilty to one count of conspiring to cheat by personation.

The court heard that Zhu had gone to the Singapore Safety Driving Centre on Jun 16 this year to take the Final Theory Test to qualify for a driver's licence.

He failed the test and went outside to smoke a cigarette. He saw a man outside, 38-year-old China national Leng Shuang.

Leng advised him to book another test date, and Zhu booked a date for Jun 30. Leng told Zhu that he knew how to do the test, and Zhu offered to give Leng some money if he helped Zhu to pass.

On Jun 30, Zhu met Leng at the driving centre and passed Leng his NRIC. He asked Leng to try to use Zhu's NRIC to enter the test room and take the test on his behalf.

Zhu said he would pay Leng an unspecified sum of money if Leng passed, and Leng agreed.

At around 6.30pm that day, a driving tester stationed outside the Final Theory Test room began calling out those taking the test to report to him and verify their particulars.

When Zhu's name was called, Leng approached the tester and handed him Zhu's NRIC.

The tester noticed that the photograph on the identity card did not match Leng's face. He asked Leng about his date of birth, but Leng replied with a date that did not match the NRIC.

Leng then admitted that he was not Zhu. The tester called for assistance and a call was made to the police.

Zhu was allowed to defer his jail term to December.