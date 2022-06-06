Man attacked with 20cm tactical harpoon in his back at Ming Arcade

SINGAPORE: A 23-year-old man was attacked with a 20cm tactical harpoon early on Saturday (Jun 4) morning at Ming Arcade in Cuscaden Road, with the police finding him bleeding profusely with the weapon stuck in his back.

Two men who allegedly assaulted him - aged 22 and 28 - will be charged in court on Monday for voluntarily causing hurt with a dangerous weapon, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said on Sunday.

The police said they were alerted to a case of stabbing at Ming Arcade at 21 Cuscaden Road at about 4.37am on Saturday.

When the police arrived on the scene, they found the victim with the harpoon stuck in his back, bleeding profusely from his wounds. He was conscious when taken to the hospital and is currently in a stable condition, said police.

Two male assailants had fled the scene before the officers arrived, SPF added.

While establishing the identities of the suspects, the police also found that one of the assailants in the Ming Arcade case was also spotted with a parang later that day at Labrador Park.

At around 8.45am on Saturday, the police responded to a case of a man armed with a parang at Labrador Park case. The armed man and his accomplice had left the scene before the police's arrival, SPF said.

The police identified a 19-year-old teenager, who is unconnected to the stabbing case, as the accomplice of the armed subject in the incident at Labrador Park.

The two assailants and the 19-year-old teenager were arrested following a police manhunt.

Seven other men were also arrested for being suspected members of unlawful societies and their suspected involvement in the Ming Arcade stabbing case.