Man attempts to hit police officer with his car in Yishun

SINGAPORE: A 26-year-old man attempted to hit a police officer with his car after ignoring instructions to step out of the vehicle in a car park in Yishun on Wednesday (Feb 9), said the police.

One of the officers managed to move away to avoid being knocked down and the suspect then sped off, the police said in a news release on Thursday.

The man was arrested later in the day after he was spotted at Ang Mo Kio Ave 3.

The incident happened after the man was identified as a suspect in relation to a case of cheating.

The police had received a report on Tuesday from a 28-year-old victim who had posted online looking to sell his luxury watch for S$35,000.

The man had replied to the victim’s posting and they subsequently met at Sengkang Square.

After inspecting the victim's watch, the man decided not to proceed with the purchase and allegedly returned a similar watch to the victim, said the police.

Upon returning home, the victim realised that the man had returned a different watch, the police said. The watch had a different serial number and was believed to be a counterfeit, they added.

He will be charged in court on Friday for cheating.

The man will also be investigated for offences of rash act and driving while under disqualification.

The offence of cheating carries an imprisonment term of up to 10 years and a fine.

The offence of rash act carries a jail term of up to six months, a fine of up to S$2,500, or both. The offence of driving while under disqualification carries a jail term of up to three years, and a fine of up S$10,000, or both.