Man with axe at Stamford Road charged and remanded at IMH, other alleged offences include slapping woman

SINGAPORE: A man who was confronted by the police after being spotted carrying an axe along Stamford Road has been charged with multiple offences committed on the same day, and remanded at the Institute of Mental Health.

Manohar Thirunavukkarasu faces eight charges, five of which allegedly occurred in the wee hours of Tuesday (Apr 11) when he was spotted with the axe.

The other three offences allegedly occurred in February and March, when the 25-year-old Singaporean purportedly trespassed into a condominium, sent a photo of his genitals to a person and called this person a prostitute.

For the Apr 11 offences, Manohar was at Singapore Management University's Lee Kong Chian School of Business at Block 50 Stamford Road when he allegedly had on him a "Boss" axe that was 40.2cm long.

He is accused of slapping a woman's face and punching and kicking a man's head, causing swelling.

Police officers later went to the scene. Manohar is accused of using insulting words at a public servant, saying: "You relax for one second you see what happen to your face", "shut the f*** up" and "you gay boy mother f*****".

He is also accused of aggressively exerting force against the public servant's hand and kicking his leg.

Dashcam footage of the incident showed two police officers drawing their Tasers and pointing them at Manohar, who throws the axe to the side and raises his hands.

He was remanded at IMH for medical examination and will return to court later this month.

If convicted of having an offensive weapon in a public place without lawful authority or purpose, he can be jailed for up to three years and given at least six strokes of the cane.