Man to be charged after allegedly threatening to crash plane while boarding flight at Changi Airport

SINGAPORE: A man will be charged on Monday (Dec 9) with two counts of using threatening words that caused alarm after he allegedly threatened to crash an aircraft while boarding a flight at Changi Airport, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said on Sunday.

The 36-year-old Australian man was boarding the departing plane on Nov 23 when he "allegedly uttered words claiming that he wanted to crash the aircraft" to a member of its cabin crew, the police said in a news release.

"The man was then disembarked from the flight and escorted to a holding room," SPF said.

"While in the room, the man allegedly uttered the same words again."

Under the Protection from Harassment Act, those who use threatening words that cause alarm face a fine of up to S$5,000 (US$3,720).

"The police treat all security threats seriously and will not hesitate to take action against anyone who causes public alarm with false threats," SPF said.

"Beyond the fear and inconvenience caused to other members of the public, the making of false threats comes at a cost in the extensive public resources that have to be deployed to deal with the incident."