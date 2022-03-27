Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Singapore

Man to be charged after he allegedly molested woman, found to possess hammer and penknife when arrested
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Singapore

Man to be charged after he allegedly molested woman, found to possess hammer and penknife when arrested

Man to be charged after he allegedly molested woman, found to possess hammer and penknife when arrested

A hammer and a penknife found on the 47-year-old man arrested for suspected involvement in a case of aggravated outrage of modesty and possession of offensive weapons. (Photo: Singapore Police Force)

27 Mar 2022 07:25PM (Updated: 27 Mar 2022 07:25PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SINGAPORE: A 47-year-old man will be charged in court after he allegedly molested a woman, and was later found to have a hammer and penknife with him, said police in a news release on Sunday (Mar 27).

The police received a report on Saturday afternoon that a woman was molested by an unknown man in a lift of a residential block along Ghim Moh Link.

The man was arrested the same day after officers from Clementi Police Division conducted a manhunt operation, with the aid of images from police cameras.

He was found to be in possession of a hammer and a penknife.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the man is believed to be responsible for another similar case of outrage of modesty reported on Thursday, at Telok Blangah Crescent.

He will be charged on Monday with aggravated outrage of modesty.

The offence carries a jail term of between three and 10 years, and caning.

Source: CNA/gr

Related Topics

crime court

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us