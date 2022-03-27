Man to be charged after he allegedly molested woman, found to possess hammer and penknife when arrested

SINGAPORE: A 47-year-old man will be charged in court after he allegedly molested a woman, and was later found to have a hammer and penknife with him, said police in a news release on Sunday (Mar 27).

The police received a report on Saturday afternoon that a woman was molested by an unknown man in a lift of a residential block along Ghim Moh Link.

The man was arrested the same day after officers from Clementi Police Division conducted a manhunt operation, with the aid of images from police cameras.

He was found to be in possession of a hammer and a penknife.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the man is believed to be responsible for another similar case of outrage of modesty reported on Thursday, at Telok Blangah Crescent.

He will be charged on Monday with aggravated outrage of modesty.

The offence carries a jail term of between three and 10 years, and caning.