Man to be charged with alleged offence of voluntarily causing hurt to a security officer

SINGAPORE: A 45-year-old man will be charged in court on Friday (Feb 17) for an alleged offence of voluntarily causing hurt to a security officer.

The police in a news release on Wednesday said that they were alerted to a suspected case of assault at a condominium along Bukit Batok Street 41 on Aug 29, 2022 at about 12.45am.

The Union of Security Employees (USE) said in a Facebook post on Aug 30 last year that it had been informed of a case of abuse against a security officer.

According to the post, Mr Afinde was on patrol when he entered a lift and encountered the assailant.

The union said the offender shouted obscenities at the security officer while the assault was carried out.

The incident was captured on closed-circuit television (CCTV) and Mr Afinde filed a police report with support from his management.

The security officer was given "some gifts and vouchers" by union representatives that visited him after the incident.

"Our officers carry out important duties as provided for under the law," USE then said.

"We seek the support from the public to help ensure a safe environment for them to work in."

If convicted of voluntarily causing hurt to a security officer under Section 17B (1) of the Private Security Industry Act 2007, the man faces a fine of up to S$10,000, a jail term of up to five years, or both.

The police said that it takes a serious view towards acts of violence against security officers who are carrying out their duties, adding that "offenders will be dealt with firmly in accordance to the law".