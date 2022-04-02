Man to be charged for allegedly cheating digital lock firm's customers of more than S$90,000

SINGAPORE: A man who allegedly deceived customers of a digital lock company of more than S$94,000 will be charged in court on Saturday (Apr 2) for cheating.

Multiple reports were made this week by victims who were purportedly cheated by the man, leading to the arrest of a 22-year-old suspect on Thursday, said the police in a press release on Friday.

The victims claimed that the man had collected payments from them for the installation of digital gates, fire-rated doors and the purchase of mattresses. However, he did not arrange for installation after receiving the money.

“The victims were allegedly deceived by the man into making payments amounting to about S$94,000 through PayNow transfers," said the Police.

“After receiving the payment, the man purportedly did not arrange for the installation.”

Preliminary investigations show that the man is also allegedly involved in other similar cases, said the police.

He will be charged in court on Saturday with cheating. If found guilty, he faces up to 10 years in jail and a fine.

On Mar 29, a local digital lock company, My Digital Lock, put up a video on Facebook alleging that a former employee had cheated the company and its customers of about S$100,000.

It urged customers who had purchased items from the man to contact the firm to verify their orders and check their invoices.

The company also offered a S$5,000 reward for information on his whereabouts.

In response to CNA’s queries, Mr Ronn Teo, founder of My Digital Lock said: “In the past three months, roughly 30 to 40 customers have been cheated by our former employee.

"He had changed his personal bank account name linked to his personal mobile number to My Digital Lock and produced fake quotation and invoice slips with the company’s letterhead."

Mr Teo also said that witnesses who claimed they provided leads to the police should approach the company in person to verify their identity and information.

He added that the company's primary aim now is to compensate his customers by fulfilling their orders.