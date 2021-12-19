Man to be charged for allegedly making 'insensitive comments and threats' against Muslims on Instagram

SINGAPORE: A 21-year-old man who allegedly made “insensitive comments and threats” against the Muslim community on Instagram will be charged in court on Monday (Dec 20).

He will be charged with posting on Instagram Stories “with deliberate intent to wound the religious feelings of any person”, said the police in a news release on Sunday.

The police said that between Jun 7 and Jun 8, 2020, they received “many reports” about an Instagram user who had posted “insensitive comments and threats that could incite violence against the Muslim community”.

The posts also contained hateful comments that could wound religious feelings, police added.

Officers established the man’s identity and arrested him on Jun 8, 2020, seizing a laptop, a computer and a mobile phone.

If convicted of deliberately intending to wound the religious feelings of any person, the man could be jailed for up to three years and/or fined.

The police said the man is also facing two other unrelated charges, including one under the Protection from Harassment Act for “making (an) insulting communication”. He could be fined up to S$5,000 if convicted.

The other charge is for the possession of obscene films, for which he could be jailed for up to six months and/or fined up to S$20,000.

“The police take a serious view of acts that have the potential to damage racial and religious harmony in Singapore,” the police said.

“Any person who makes remarks or takes action that can cause ill-will and hostility between different races or religions will be dealt with firmly.”