Man to be charged for possession of arms without licence

SINGAPORE: A 47-year-old man will be charged in court on Wednesday (Mar 9) for his suspected involvement in the possession of arms without a valid licence, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said on Tuesday.

The suspect will also be charged for the "importation of controlled goods without a permit and the possession of a scheduled weapon," added SPF.

Officers conducted a raid at the man’s residence in the vicinity of Yishun Avenue 6 on Dec 3, 2021.

“The man was allegedly found to be in possession of a scheduled weapon and other controlled items without the requisite licence or permit,” said the force.

The seized weapons included airsoft pistols, a replica pistol and a nunchaku.

He will be charged in court for two counts of possession of arms without a licence and two counts of importation of controlled goods without a permit and one count of possession of a scheduled weapon.

Anyone found guilty of possessing arms without a licence may be jailed up to three years and fined up to S$5,000.

If found guilty of importing controlled goods without a permit an offender can be jailed for up to two years, fined up to S$10,000, or both.

For the possession of scheduled weapons, an offender can be jailed up to five years, caned up to six strokes.