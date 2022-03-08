Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Singapore

Man to be charged for possession of arms without licence
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Singapore

Man to be charged for possession of arms without licence

Man to be charged for possession of arms without licence

A photo of the seized weapons. (Photo: SPF)

Yasmin Begum
Yasmin Begum
08 Mar 2022 07:35PM (Updated: 08 Mar 2022 07:35PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SINGAPORE: A 47-year-old man will be charged in court on Wednesday (Mar 9) for his suspected involvement in the possession of arms without a valid licence, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said on Tuesday.  

The suspect will also be charged for the "importation of controlled goods without a permit and the possession of a scheduled weapon," added SPF. 

Officers conducted a raid at the man’s residence in the vicinity of Yishun Avenue 6 on Dec 3, 2021. 

“The man was allegedly found to be in possession of a scheduled weapon and other controlled items without the requisite licence or permit,” said the force. 

The seized weapons included airsoft pistols, a replica pistol and a nunchaku. 

He will be charged in court for two counts of possession of arms without a licence and two counts of importation of controlled goods without a permit and one count of possession of a scheduled weapon. 

Anyone found guilty of possessing arms without a licence may be jailed up to three years and fined up to S$5,000.

If found guilty of importing controlled goods without a permit an offender can be jailed for up to two years, fined up to S$10,000, or both.

For the possession of scheduled weapons, an offender can be jailed up to five years, caned up to six strokes.

Source: CNA/yb

Related Topics

SPF crime

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us