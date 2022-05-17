Man to be charged with making racist remarks, insensitive comments about religion

SINGAPORE: A 61-year-old man will be charged on Tuesday (May 17) for multiple incidents where he allegedly made racist remarks and insensitive comments about religion.

The man will also be charged with the possession of obscene films on his mobile phone, the police said in a news release on Monday night.

He is accused of allegedly making racist remarks to a 26-year-old man in the vicinity of Angullia Park on Jun 5 last year.

The police said the man will also be charged with allegedly making insensitive remarks about religion during a lecture at Ngee Ann Polytechnic on Jul 28, 2017.

He will also face a charge for allegedly providing insensitive answers about religion in response to questions on an online forum between Aug 10, 2020 and Sep 13, 2020.

If convicted of using words with the deliberate intention of wounding the racial feelings of a person, he could be sentenced to up to three years' jail, fined, or both.

Anyone found guilty of an act that is prejudicial to the maintenance of harmony between different religious groups can be jailed for up to three years, fined or both.

The offence of possession of obscene films is punishable with a jail term of up to 12 months, a fine of up to S$40,000, or both.

The police said that they "take a serious view of acts which have the potential to harm racial harmony in Singapore".

"Any person who makes remarks or acts in a manner which causes ill will and hostility between the different races or religious groups in Singapore will be dealt with swiftly and in accordance with the law," the police added.