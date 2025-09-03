Man to be charged after trying to deposit fake S$10,000 note at bank

SINGAPORE: A 22-year-old man will be charged on Thursday (Sep 4) over his suspected involvement in trying to use a counterfeit S$10,000 (US$7,764) note.

The man allegedly presented the note to a counter staff member on Aug 15 at a bank located along Clementi Avenue 3 around 2pm. He asked for the note to be deposited into a bank account, said the police on Wednesday.

Suspecting that the S$10,000 note was fake, the counter staff member notified the bank manager. The police were then called and the man was arrested.

The counterfeit Singapore S$10,000 note was seized for investigations, said the police.