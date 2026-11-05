Drug trafficking suspect bites CNB officer’s thigh during arrest

SINGAPORE: A 64-year-old man attacked and spat on several Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) officers when they arrested him for suspected drug trafficking offences this week.

CNB said on Thursday (Nov 5) that they arrested the Singaporean during an operation on Tuesday morning after acting on information received.

During the arrest at a residential unit in the vicinity of Marsiling Road, the man “struggled violently” and attacked an officer, biting his thigh through his jeans, the agency said in a news release.

The man also spat on two other officers, CNB said.

“All three officers received prompt medical attention, including medical assessment for potential infectious diseases,” it added.

CNB said it seized over S$55,000 (US$43,100) worth of drugs, which included more than 1.5kg of cannabis, 166g of Ice and 25g of ecstasy tablets during the operation. The officers also seized S$356 in cash and drug paraphernalia.

“The cannabis and Ice seized could potentially feed the addiction of 320 abusers for a week,” said CNB.

Investigations into the man’s drug activities are ongoing, and he was referred to the police for further investigations into offences of voluntarily causing hurt and using criminal force to deter public servants from their duties.

Assistant Commissioner Ng Khai Song, director of CNB's intelligence division, warned that the agency would not tolerate any violence against its officers.

“We will not hesitate to take firm action against those who threaten or assault our officers who are carrying out their duty,” he said.

“We stand firmly behind our officers and ensure that justice is served without fear or favour, as we remain relentless in bringing down drug offenders.”

It is illegal for anyone to traffic in, offer to traffic in or commit or offer to commit any act preparatory to or for the purpose of trafficking in a controlled drug on their own behalf or on behalf of any other person, whether or not that person is in Singapore.

Anyone convicted of trafficking more than 500g of cannabis may face the mandatory death penalty.